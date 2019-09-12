Expect China to buy large amounts of agricultural products: Trump

Washington [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is expecting China to buy agriculture products "in large amounts."

"It is expected that China will be buying large amounts of our agricultural products," Trump posted on Twitter.

His remarks come a day after US anounced that it will delay tariffs hike on USD 250 billion worth of goods from China as a gesture of goodwill following a request by Beijing.

He said that he would push back tariffs set to go into effect on October 1 to October 15 at the request of Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He as China will be celebrating its 70th anniversary on October 1.

Earlier in the day, China's Ministry of Commerce announced that Chinese firms will resume purchasing US agricultural products including pork and soybean, which Trump has been prodding Beijing to buy because American farmers make up a strong electorate base for him, Global Times reported.

Meanwhile, China on Wednesday waived import tariffs on 16 US products including shrimp, fish meal and cancer treatment drugs.

For the last few days, in a series of goodwill gestures, both China and US have been lowering tariffs which have been hurting their economic interests since last year when they started imposing heavy duties on each other.

Both countries have been caught up in a trade dispute running into hundreds of million dollars for over a year now.

Washington and Beijing have relentlessly raised tariffs on one another, pulling the world economy down in the process. (ANI)

