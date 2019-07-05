Facebook, Instagram back up and running!

California [USA], July 4 (ANI): Facebook and Instagram are back up and running as the parent social media giant announced on Wednesday that it has resolved the issue of technical glitches experienced by users through the day.

"Earlier today, some people and businesses experienced trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps and platforms. The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience," Facebook wrote on Twitter. Instagram's twitter handle also posted the same information. "We're back! The issue has been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience." Facebook users had reported problems in logging in, sharing and downloading content, and using the apps in general. The issue was prevalent across Europe, USA, and Africa alike.

Acknowledging the problem, Facebook had tweeted earlier in the day, "We're aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible." (ANI)