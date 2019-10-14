US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Fake video depicting Trump lookalike killing media and critics played at one of his resorts'

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:00 IST

Washington [US], Oct 14 (ANI): A mock video of President Donald Trump shooting, assaulting and stabbing his critics and the media was played at a conference held by the pro-Trump group at his Miami resort last week, The New York Times reported on Sunday.
The video was shown at a conference for his supporters were Trump's top surrogates including his son Donald Trump Jr., his former spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, were scheduled to address.
The video, which includes the logo for Mr Trump's 2020 re-election campaign. The edited clip of movie Kingsman: The Secret Service" shows Trump's head superimposed on the body of a man who opens fire inside the "Church of Fake News". The people being shot at have the faces of his critics and logo of news organisations, including Politico, CNN, New York Times.
NYT said that the incident indicates how Trump "anti-media language" has influenced his supporters and bled into their own propaganda.
Revealing about the source of the video, NYT said that a person who attended the conference last week took a video clip on his phone and send it to the reporter.
The organizer of the event said in a statement on Sunday that the clip was played at the conference, as a part of a "meme exhibit."
"Content was submitted by third parties and was not associated with or endorsed by the conference in any official capacity," said the organizer, Alex Phillips. "American Priority rejects all political violence and aims to promote a healthy dialogue about the preservation of free speech. This matter is under review."
A person close to Trump's son said that he was unaware that the video had been played at the event. Sanders said that unaware of the video's existence until a Times reporter contacted her.
"I was there to speak at a prayer breakfast, where I spoke about unity and bringing the country together," Sanders said. "I wasn't aware of any video, nor do I support violence of any kind against anyone."
CNN has confirmed the video was played at the conference and not in the main ballroom and has released a statement over the incident.
"Sadly, this is not the first time that supporters of the President have promoted violence against the media in a video they apparently find entertaining -- but it is by far and away the worst. The images depicted are vile and horrific," CNN said in a statement Sunday night.
"The President and his family, the White House, and the Trump campaign need to denounce it immediately in the strongest possible terms. Anything less equates to a tacit endorsement of violence and should not be tolerated by anyone." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:50 IST

Russia-US-China consultations on Afghanistan may be held by October-end

Moscow [Russia], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia, the United States and China may hold their trilateral consultations on Afghanistan by the end of October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:29 IST

Spain's Supreme Court sentences Catalan politicians up to 13...

Madrid [Spain], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Spain's Supreme Court on Monday sentenced several Catalan politicians to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for sedition over their involvement in the semi-autonomous region's 2017 unsanctioned independence referendum.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:05 IST

South Korean Justice Minister resigns amid corruption probe

Seoul [South Korea], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigned on Monday -- slightly over a month after his appointment -- amid a corruption scandal involving his family.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:51 IST

Prince William, Kate Middleton to arrive in Pakistan today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 14 (ANI): Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Monday for their first visit to the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:47 IST

Death toll due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan rises to 47

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Local media on Monday reported that the number of people who have lost their lives due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has increased to 47.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:27 IST

3 mortar rounds land near Kabul's Parliament building

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Three mortar rounds landed near the Parliament building here on Monday, as per local media reports which cited officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:06 IST

US, China trade declined in first three quarters of 2019: Chinese Customs

Beijing [China], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The trade between the United States and China fell by 14.8 percent in the first three quarters of 2019 as compared to the same period last year, according to Chinese customs officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:49 IST

Airstrikes kill 9 Taliban, ISIS terrorists in Afghanistan

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): At least nine terrorists from Taliban and the Islamic State (ISIS) were killed in Afghanistan following a series of airstrikes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:32 IST

Moscow, Riyadh to sign agreement on launching satellite from...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia and Saudi Arabia will sign an agreement on launching a satellite from the kingdom's territory with the use of Russian technologies, as per Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:15 IST

Australian PM's office accidentally sends confidential document...

Sydney [Australia], Oct 14 (Xinhua/ANI): The Australian Prime Minister's office sent confidential talking points to the media by mistake, instead of sending the document to its own coalition's members of parliament (MPs).

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:09 IST

New Delhi: EAM meets Dutch King, Queen

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar on Monday met King of The Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima and held "fruitful discussions" on expanding India and Dutch relationship.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:08 IST

Afghanistan: Unidentified gunmen kill prosecutor in Ghor Province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): A local prosecutor was killed in the central Afghan province of Ghor in an attack by unidentified gunmen, the provincial governor's spokesman Abdul Hai Khatibi told Sputnik on Monday.

Read More
iocl