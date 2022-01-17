FBI identifies man killed after taking hostages at Texas synagogue

Texas [US], January 16 (ANI): Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Dallas Division on Sunday (local time) identified the man killed after taking hostages at a Texas synagogue.

As per FBI release, the identified man is 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram.

"Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSamo of the FBI Dallas Field Office confirmed today the identity of the Colleyville, Texas hostage-taker as British Citizen, Malik Faisal Akram, 44," said the release.

At least four people were taken hostages by a man at a synagogue in the town of Colleyville for more than ten hours on Saturday.

A live stream of the Shabbat morning service at the synagogue on Facebook captured audio of a man talking loudly when the incident started.



According to the law enforcement officials, the hostage-taker demanded the release of the Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of trying to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan.

Siddiqui is currently being held at FMC Carswell, a federal prison in Fort Worth Texas.

However, the suspect who took hostages, demanding the release of a Pakistan scientist convicted of trying to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan, has been killed.

Meanwhile, the FBI's Evidence Response Team (ERT) will continue processing evidence at the synagogue.

At this time, there is no indication that other individuals are involved. The FBI's North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force (NTJTTF), which includes member agencies from across the region, will continue to follow investigative leads, added the FBI release.

An FBI Shooting Incident Review Team (SIRT) will conduct a thorough, factual, and objective, investigation of the events. (ANI)

