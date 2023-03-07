FBI launches search for US citizens kidnapped by gunmen in Mexico

Washington [US], March 7 (ANI): Four US citizens were assaulted and kidnapped by gunmen in northeastern Mexico on Friday in a case of mistaken identity, CNN reported citing a US official with knowledge of the investigation. The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) has called for people's help in finding the US citizens and identifying those responsible for the act.

The agency has also announced a reward of USD 50,000 for their return and arrest of those involved. The missing Americans, who were not identified, drove into Matamoros on Friday in a white minivan with North Carolina plates, the FBI in San Antonio said, according to CNN.

The FBI said that the four US citizens were fired upon by unidentified gunmen and were "placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men." The FBI stated that it is cooperating with other federal partners and Mexican law enforcement agencies to investigate the kidnapping.

The US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said that an innocent Mexican citizen was killed in the encounter.

"We have no higher priority than the safety of our citizens," Salazar said.

"This is the most fundamental role of the US government. Officials from various US law enforcement agencies are working with Mexican authorities at all levels of government to achieve the safe return of our compatriots."



According to the official, the Americans had travelled to the border city of Matamoros for medical procedures. The Americans are believed to have been targeted by mistake and were not the intended victims, according to the official, as per the CNN report. The official said that the investigators believe a Mexican cartel likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has made a similar statement. He said that the people had crossed the border to purchase medicines. However, there was a confrontation between groups and they were detained, as per the news report.

"The information we have is that they crossed the border to buy medicines in Mexico, there was a confrontation between groups and they were detained," CNN quoted Mexican President as saying.

"The whole government is working on it," he added.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a press briefing on March 6 (local time) said that they are closely following the kidnapping of four US citizens in Matamoros on March 3. He said that the FBI is working very closely with other federal agencies and Mexican law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter.

"We are closely following the kidnapping of four US citizens in Matamoros on March 3 - the FBI, working very closely with other federal partners and Mexican law enforcement agencies to investigate this," Price said.

"I'm sure you saw the FBI put out a reward for their safe return. We're standing ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. We do also remind Americans about the existing travel guidance when it comes to this particular part of Mexico. The Travel Advisory for Tamaulipas state remains at Level 4: Do Not Travel. We encourage Americans to heed that advice," he added. (ANI)

