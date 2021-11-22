FBI says providing assistance to Waukesha law enforcement after deadly car incident

Washington [US], November 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is providing assistance to Waukesha law enforcement in investigating the tragic car incident at a local holiday parade, an FBI spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Our local law enforcement partners are the primary responding entities in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The FBI is providing assistance," Leonard Peace, Public Affairs Officer at the FBI Milwaukee Division, told Sputnik on Sunday.



Earlier, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson told reporters that several people were killed and a total of over 20, including children, were taken to the hospital after a red SUV plowed into the Waukesha Holiday Parade in Wisconsin. The exact number of fatalities remains unknown.

A person of interest is currently in custody, Thompson said, telling reporters that it is unclear whether the Sunday car incident is related to terrorism.

The White House said it was aware of the situation in Waukesha. (ANI/Sputnik)

