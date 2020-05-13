Find new ways to get back to exercising during pandemic

Washington D.C. [USA], May 13 (ANI): While the COVID-19 pandemic may have drained some of your desire to work out, it is important to keep yourself within a routine and not make it a reason to ditch the daily drill, researchers have told The Washington Post.

"It's totally fine and totally normal to have your motivation wane," Steve Magness, a Houston-based running coach opined over the lack of motivation to exercise among athletes as the pandemic wears on.

"One of the best things to keep people motivated is staying in a routine. You take that away, you throw it for a loop, and it's really hard to establish new routines," says Magness, author of "Peak Performance."

"All of a sudden, our offices and our homes have become the same thing," Magness added.

Julie Emmerman, a sports psychologist, further said that one needs to take his/her responsibility for own physical and emotional well-being, and "exercise is one of the best portals to do that."

One of the many benefits of exercise is that it keeps our immune system functioning optimally.

Emmerman says more is not necessarily better; working out too intensely or for too long may increase your risk of getting sick.

Exercise is also an excellent tool for stress management. Front-line workers aren't the only ones feeling pressure; adapting to a virtual work environment comes with its own challenges. "It is stressful sitting at your screen all day and having all these meetings and having zero [in-person] communication," Magness said.

"We've shifted to being an indoor society, on screens. Especially now, [exercise] is a nice relief," Magness added.

One of the best strategies for staying motivated to exercising is to "give yourself time to get through almost what I call the grieving moment," Magness noted.

He says it's important to allow yourself to "wallow" or do "whatever you need to do."

Magness also told the Post that staying home has been especially challenging for his clients with young children. Instead of struggling to squeeze in challenging workouts, they're going for walks with their kids "and maybe doing a few random exercises" -- which he says is absolutely fine.

At the same time, selecting a new goal that accounts for ones circumstances and priorities is also important, as Magness says, "The more meaningful your target, the more committed you'll be to it, so choose wisely."

Meanwhile, Emmerman suggests to "do whatever makes you feel better as you select fitness goals right now."

"If, for example, you struggle with back pain, your goal could be to experience no more than two days per week of pain greater than three out of 10 on the pain scale. Achieving the goal might mean completing three 20-minute mat Pilates sessions per week with a YouTube instructor or engaging in yoga or a stretching routine for 15 minutes per day, if those activities tend to be helpful," she said.

"A reward might be a dessert or a meal you've been looking forward to or anything else you enjoy, such as a show, a hot bath or a scented candle," she added. (ANI)

