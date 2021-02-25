First batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Nicaragua

Managua [Nicaragua], February 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus has arrived in Nicaragua, the latter's vice president said.



Earlier this month, the Nicaraguan Health Ministry authorized the use of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

"Yesterday at night, we gratefully received the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine, which was delivered for free," Rosario Murillo Zambrana said on late Wednesday, as broadcast by Channel 4.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center, was the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 and was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11. (ANI/Sputnik)

