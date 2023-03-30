First-ever exhibition on 1971 genocide in Bangladesh hosted at UN

New York [US], March 30 (ANI): The images and stories of the 1971 genocide were displayed in the United Nations Headquarters in New York for the first time in history through a 3-day long exhibition entitled, "Remembering the victims of 1971 genocide in Bangladesh."

The exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Liberation War Museum to commemorate the National Genocide Day on 25 March, was opened by Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen with the presence of the Ambassadors, UN officials, eminent persons from the Bangladesh community including the family members of the freedom fighters and the martyrs.





"Under the able leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, this is a historic step in our efforts to garner international recognition of the horrendous genocide that was committed by the occupation army and their collaborators against our people in 1971. I thank the Liberation War Museum for their assistance in organizing this display," said Foreign Secretary Momen.

Ambassador Muhammad A Muhith thanked the ambassadors and the representatives of media and civil society for their presence.



"We need more efforts to share the stories of our great liberation war and the genocide among international audiences. This will not only help us secure the much-needed recognition of the 1971 genocide but also in raising awareness on the need to prevent genocide and other atrocity crimes," said Ambassador Muhith.

The exhibition displays 27 photos of the 1971 genocide with corresponding historical. narrative, which has been provided by the Liberation War Museum from its collection. It will remain open to the public until 31st March 2023. (ANI)

