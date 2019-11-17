Five including three minors killed in Southern California shooting

California [US], Nov 17 (ANI): Five members of a family, including three minors, were killed in a shooting here on Saturday, local police said adding that the suspect is believed to be among the dead.

According to local media, the homicide incident occurred in Paradise Hill, a city located 35 kilometers north of the US-Mexico border, reported Xinhua.

"We took the first 911 call at 6:49 am (local time) and when they reached the crime scene, they found several people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," the police said.

"A 3-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman, and a 31-year-old man were found dead inside. A 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old were pronounced dead at a hospital. A 11-year-old boy was also hospitalised and is reported to be in a very critical condition," the police added.

Police found a gun in the house, however, they did not disclose its type, name of victims, or motive of the killer. (ANI)

