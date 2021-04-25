Five injured in shooting in New Orleans

New Orleans [US], April 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Five people have sustained injuries as a result of a shooting in New Orleans, a city in the southeastern US state of Louisiana, the local police said on Saturday.



"At this time, there are 5 confirmed victims in this incident - two victims who arrived at a local hospital, two who were transported to a local hospital via EMS and one who was treated at the scene," the police said on Twitter.

None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening, according to the statement.

There has been no information about any arrests made in relation to the shooting. (ANI/Sputnik)

