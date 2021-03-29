Floods leave at least four dead in US state of Tennessee

Tennessee [US], March 29 (ANI/Sputnik): At least four people died as a result of record flooding in Nashville, Tennessee, Mayor John Cooper has announced.

"We send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the four Nashvillians who died in last night's flooding. Metro's first responders have worked tirelessly following the city's second-highest ever two-day rainfall, which flooded neighbourhoods across the county," Cooper said on Twitter on Sunday.



He added that he was declaring a local state of emergency due to flooding in Nashville.

Nashville police said on Twitter that the flood victims included three men (aged 70, 65 and 64), and one woman, aged 46.

According to The Tennessean, at least 130 people needed to be rescued from flooded cars, apartments and homes because of the flooding. (ANI/Sputnik)

