Flag of North Korea (representative image)
Flag of North Korea (representative image)

Following Trump-Kim meeting, N Korea accuses US of hostile acts

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 11:11 IST

New York [USA], Jul 4 (ANI): North Korea on Wednesday accused the United States of being "hell-bent" on hostile acts towards Pyongyang, just days after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border.
Quoting a statement by the North Korean mission to the United Nations, Yonhap News Agency reported that a letter calling for the enforcement of sanctions against the reclusive state was circulated by the United States on Saturday -- the very same day that Trump extended an invite for the meeting to Kim.
The letter was jointly penned by Britain, France, Germany and the US. "(The letter) speaks to the reality that the United States is practically more and more hell-bent on the hostile acts against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK, North Korea), though talking about the DPRK-US dialogue," the statement noted.
"What can't be overlooked is the fact that this joint letter game was carried out by the permanent mission of the United States to the UN under the instruction of the State Department, on the very same day when President Trump proposed (for) the summit meeting," the statement added.
The statement further warned all countries "to keep vigilance against deliberate attempts by the United States to undermine the peaceful atmosphere that has been created on the Korean peninsula in no easy way."
Scripting history, Trump walked 20 steps into North Korea after a handshake with Kim on Sunday, becoming the first US President to step foot in the former enemy territory.
The two leaders agreed to resume working-level negotiations on North Korea's denuclearisation process during the meeting. Trump also invited Kim to visit him at the White House. No North Korean leader has visited the US so far. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:41 IST

UAE Foreign Minister on 3-day India visit from July 7

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a three-day official visit to India on July 7.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:23 IST

LNA claims to have shot down rival GNA warplane

Tripoli [Libya], July 5 (ANI): Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) on Thursday claimed to have shot down a warplane belonging to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) shortly after it took off from Misrata airport in capital Tripoli.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Iran summons British envoy over 'illegal seizure' of oil tanker

Tehran [Iran], July 5 (ANI): Iran has summoned British envoy Nicolas Hopton to convey its objections over the "illegal seizure" of an Iranian oil tanker by UK patrol ships in Gibraltar, country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:43 IST

60 killed after Libyan guards shoot at migrants fleeing air strikes: UN

Tripoli [Libya], July 5 (ANI): At least 60 people were killed and 77 others sustained injuries after Libyan guards opened fire on migrants and refugees attempting to flee from air strikes on a detention centre near the country's capital city of Tripoli, United Nations said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:32 IST

USA: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits California's Mojave Desert

Sacramento [USA], July 5 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck California's Mojave Desert on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:16 IST

Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut wins Nathan's Hot Dog eating contest

New York [USA], July 5 (ANI): Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut wolfed down 71 wieners and 12 buns in mere ten minutes to secure his 12th title at Nathan's Famous annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 01:58 IST

Jamaican PM congratulates Modi on electoral victory

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Jamaican premier Andrew Michael Holness on Thursday made a congratulatory phone call to his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the emphatic victory of BJP-led NDA government in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 23:52 IST

Forbes unveils list of top 100 Indian leaders in Middle East

Dubai [UAE], July 4 (ANI): Yusuffali MA, the Chairman of Lulu Group tops the list of top 100 successful Indian business leaders in the Arab region unveiled by Forbes Middle East here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:46 IST

Irish lawyer who racially abused Air India crew found dead at...

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): An Irish human rights lawyer, who was in the news last year for verbally abusing an Air India flight crew after being refused alcohol on her flight en-route from Mumbai to London, was found dead at her home in East Sussex in England on June 1, days after being released from

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:27 IST

Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump on July 22 to improve bilateral ties

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on July 22, said the Foreign Office on Thursday, adding that the talks between the two leaders focus on improving ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:26 IST

Princess Haya, wife of Dubai's Sheikh, seeks political asylum in UK

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): Princess Haya bint Hussein, who left her husband, the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has been seeking political asylum in Britain and is asking for a divorce.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:59 IST

Jaishankar to attend Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers'...

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to London next week to attend the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting where he will not meet his Pakistani counterpart, it was officially stated on Thursday.

Read More
iocl