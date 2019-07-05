Following Trump-Kim meeting, N Korea accuses US of hostile acts

New York [USA], Jul 4 (ANI): North Korea on Wednesday accused the United States of being "hell-bent" on hostile acts towards Pyongyang, just days after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border.

Quoting a statement by the North Korean mission to the United Nations, Yonhap News Agency reported that a letter calling for the enforcement of sanctions against the reclusive state was circulated by the United States on Saturday -- the very same day that Trump extended an invite for the meeting to Kim.

The letter was jointly penned by Britain, France, Germany and the US. "(The letter) speaks to the reality that the United States is practically more and more hell-bent on the hostile acts against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK, North Korea), though talking about the DPRK-US dialogue," the statement noted.

"What can't be overlooked is the fact that this joint letter game was carried out by the permanent mission of the United States to the UN under the instruction of the State Department, on the very same day when President Trump proposed (for) the summit meeting," the statement added.

The statement further warned all countries "to keep vigilance against deliberate attempts by the United States to undermine the peaceful atmosphere that has been created on the Korean peninsula in no easy way."

Scripting history, Trump walked 20 steps into North Korea after a handshake with Kim on Sunday, becoming the first US President to step foot in the former enemy territory.

The two leaders agreed to resume working-level negotiations on North Korea's denuclearisation process during the meeting. Trump also invited Kim to visit him at the White House. No North Korean leader has visited the US so far. (ANI)

