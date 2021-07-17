Foreign Secretary Shringla condemns killing of journalist Danish Siddiqui at UNSC meet

New York [US], July 17 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has condemned the killing of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui at Kandahar province in Afghanistan.

He also extended condolences to the bereaved family of the journalist at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Friday.

"We condemn the killing of Indian photographer Danish Siddiqui while he was on a reporting assignment in Kandahar in Afghanistan yesterday. I extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved family," Shringla said.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Siddiqui was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban, according to news agency Reuters where he was Chief Photographer.

In a tweet, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the killing of the journalist was a painful reminder of mounting dangers faced by media in Afghanistan.

"Media working in Afghanistan and journalism itself in the country is under increasing threat. Our deep condolences to the family & friends of @dansiddiqi. A painful reminder of mounting dangers faced by media in Afghanistan. Authorities must investigate this and all killing of reporters," the UNAMA tweeted.

TOLO News reported that Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district, which has been captured by the Taliban.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani yesterday expressed grief over the demise of Indian photojournalist Siddiqui.

"I am deeply saddened with the shocking reports that Reuters Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the Taliban atrocities in Kandahar," he said.

"While I extend my heartfelt condolences to Sidiqqui's family and also to our media family, I reiterate my government's unwavering commitment to freedom of speech and protection of free media and journalists," he asserted.

The US has also said that it is 'deeply saddened' by the photojournalist Danish Siddiqui and called for an end to the violence in Afghanistan. (ANI)