Former aide accuses New York Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment

New York [US], December 14 (ANI): Lindsey Boylan, a former aide of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has accused him of sexually harassing her for years.

In a series of tweets, Lindsey Boylan said, "Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years."

"I am angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently. I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power," she said in another tweet.



Boylan worked for Empire State Development, the state's economic development public-benefit organisation, until March 2018, when she became deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, Fox News said.

She further said that her first encounter with workplace sexual harassment was during her mother's first real job after graduating from college.

"When my mom got her first real office job after graduating from college when I was in high school. She was so excited to be taken "seriously." Her bossed isolated her and kissed her. She never had that type of job again. It was then how I learned how hard it is for women. How hard this world can be for us when we are trying to be taken seriously and help our community. How easily jerks can destroy the lives of women," Boylan said.

"And I promised myself I would never let those kinds of guys win. I would work hard my whole life to put myself in positions of power to change things. To end the violence and corruption. Give voice to the voiceless. I am not stopping. I refuse. I will never give up," she further said. (ANI)

