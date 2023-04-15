Former CIA Chief Mike Pompeo rules out 2024 presidential run

Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State and head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), announced on Friday evening that he would not run for the post of US president in 2024, putting to rest rumours that he would oppose former US President Donald Trump whom he worked with, reported The Hill.

"Susan and I have concluded, after much consideration and prayer, that I will not present myself as a candidate to become President of the United States in the 2024 election," Pompeo announced taking to Twitter.

He claimed that he and his wife came to the conclusion that the best roles they can play are those of parents, Sunday school teachers, company owners, and civic leaders.

"This nation has given me more than I deserve - unimaginable opportunities. My duty to return that blessing to others remains and with His help, I will fulfil that obligation," Pompeo announced in his statement which he also posted on Twitter.

The Hill quoted Pompeo, who said finding a way to compete against former US President Donald Trump and other Republicans, typically when Trump is leading by wide margins in most polls did not factor into his decision.

"It is simplest, and most accurate, to say that this decision is personal. The time is not right for me and my family. At each stage of my public service - as a soldier, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and then as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and as your Secretary of State - I've been blessed to have the opportunity to advance America in a way that fits the time and the moment. This is not that time or that moment for me to seek elected office again," the statement of former CIA Chief Mike Pompeo read.

Pompeo continued by saying that he has been humbled by those who have approached him and said they were praying for him to run, as well as by people who have told him, "You'd be foolish to run," he said. He also left open the possibility of one day running for president, according to The Hill. (ANI)