Former Democratic Congressman joins US Presidential race

Washington [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): Increasing the pool of Democrats vying to run in the 2020 Presidential elections, former US Representative and retired Naval officer Joe Sestak declared his candidacy for the post on Sunday.

"What Americans most want today is someone who is accountable to them, above self, above party, above any special interest...a President who has the depth of global experience to restore America's leadership in the world to protect our American Dream at home...and one who is trusted to restructure policies where too many see only the growth of inequity not of the economy," Sestak said in a post on his campaign page.

"I want to be that President who serves the American people the way they deserve to be served," he added.

This takes the final count of Democrats who are going to tough it out at the primaries to around 24, according to CNN. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had emerged as the Democratic candidate for the 2016 elections after the primaries, only to lose to former business magnate and incumbent US President Donald Trump.

Trump is also facing competition from within his Republican party this time around, after Massachusetts' former Governor William 'Bill' Weld announced his Presidential campaign in April. (ANI)

