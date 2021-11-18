Former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy accused of attacking ex-girlfriend

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): Former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy was accused of brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month old son.

In a home surveillance system video posted on Facebook, Stacy could be seen punching her in the head several times before violently tossing her into a television set sitting nearby.



The TV then falls on top of the woman, who begged him to calm down. But Stacy again could be seen charging at her and throwing an object at her.

Zac Stacy, 30, who played in eight games for the Jets in 2015, allegedly punched his ex in the head several times after coming over to see the baby, TMZ reported, citing sources and court documents.



After the attack, the woman called the police, but by that time Stacy had allegedly fled the house. It wasn't immediately clear if a judge granted the woman's request for a restraining order, reported New York Post.

"He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me," the woman recalled in a restraining order application obtained by TMZ.



"I fear for my life and my children's lives," she wrote in the application.

The woman, in the application, said she was hospitalized after the attack with bumps and bruises and a possible cut to the head, reported New York Post.

Stacy's last National Football League (NFL) stint was with the Jets. Before that, he played two seasons for the St. Louis Rams. (ANI)

