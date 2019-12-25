Former US Congressman says Trump 'unfit for office'

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): A former US Congressman and Representative from Michigan, who retired earlier this year, on Tuesday exclaimed that President Donald Trump is "psychologically, morally, intellectually, and emotionally unfit for office" and that he will consider voting for a Democrat in 2020.

Dave Trott, who represented suburban Detroit for two terms until he declined to seek reelection last year, went on to say that the Congress should remove Trump from office, CNN reported.

"High unemployment, a stagnating economy, and massive debt for a few years are better than alienating the rest of our allies, getting into a nuclear war with Iran, or allowing 10,000 Islamist soldiers to be set free in Syria," Trott wrote.

Trott said the above statement is in response to an article published in The Atlantic in September quoting military officers who were critical of Trump.

Trott, who further voiced similar criticisms of Trump in a New York Times article published over the weekend, became the latest former office-holder who publicly criticised the President. Trump retains a consistently unified backing, with not one Republican to support the Democratic-led impeachment vote last week.

In his interview with the NYT, Trott was quoted as saying that he would be open to the candidacy of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in next year's election.

Trump is expected to be acquitted in the Senate, where it would take two-thirds of the chamber to vote him out. No Republicans in the GOP-controlled Senate have publicly expressed support for Trump's removal. (ANI)

