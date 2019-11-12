Former US President Jimmy Carter hospitalised

Washington DC [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Former United States President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta on Monday evening ahead of a procedure to relieve brain pressure caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, the Carter Centre said.

95-year-old Carter will undergo the procedure at Emory Univesity Hospital on Tuesday, the Centre tweeted.



The former US President had fallen at his home earlier in October, this year, and hit his forehead. The treatment had required 14 stitches above his brow. (ANI)