Four people dead after shooting at stadium in Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], July 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Four people were killed and three injured in a shooting at the Flores Magon sports complex in the southern Mexican city of Cuernavaca, state of Morelos, Mexican media reported on Monday.



News portal La Silla Rota said that unknown people opened fire during an amateur football match last night. They escaped from the scene of the incident on a car and two motorbikes.

According to the media, the area where the stadium is located is known as a hotbed of crime committed by organized crime groups. (ANI/Sputnik)

