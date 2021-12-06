Four people die in small plane crash in US California

Los Angeles [US], December 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed Saturday evening in Visalia, a city 320 kilometres north of Los Angeles.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office was quoted by the local FOX 40 news channel on Sunday as saying that deputies responded to reports of a possible downed aircraft around 6:35 p.m. local time, just a few minutes after the plane took off from the Visalia Municipal Airport.



It took police officers a long time to locate the wreckage because of darkness and dense fog, the authorities said, adding the plane crashed near the airport.

There were four people aboard the Beechcraft Bonanza, a six-seater, single-engine aircraft which has been in continuous production, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The victims were not immediately identified. (ANI/Xinhua)

