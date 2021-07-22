Fourth person with ties to oath keepers pleads guilty for role in Capitol riot: Report

Washington DC [US], July 21 (ANI): A fourth individual with ties to the Oath Keepers group pleaded guilty to trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election on January 6, the US Justice Department said.

"Caleb Berry, 20 of Tampa, Fla., an affiliate of the Oath Keepers, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy and to breaching the US Capitol for the purpose of obstructing Congress' certification of the electoral college on January 6," the release said on Tuesday.



Berry pled guilty to criminal information charging him with one count of conspiracy and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding. He faces a statutory maximum of five years in prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years on the obstruction charge, as well as a period of supervised release.

US federal judge Amit Mehta will hold a status hearing for Berry on September 21, the release said.

More than 535 people have been arrested on charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot, including over 165 people charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement, the release said. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

