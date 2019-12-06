France, Germany, UK accuse Iran of developing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles; latter reject claim as 'desperate falsehood'

New York [US], Dec 6 (ANI): European signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) have written to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, accusing Iran of developing "nuclear-capable ballistic missiles," which, they say, are "inconsistent" with a UN resolution enshrined in the nuclear deal.

A joint letter written by ambassadors of France, Germany and the UK to the UN, refers to the footage shared on social media in April this year of the test flight of a new Shabab-3 medium-range ballistic missile variant which is "technically capable of delivering a nuclear weapon".

"The Shahab-3 booster used in the test is a Missile Technology Control Regime category-1 system and as such is technically capable of delivering a nuclear weapon," the letter read, as cited by CNN.

Meanwhile, Iran has rejected the claims as "desperate falsehood" which aims to cover up "miserable incompetence" of the European signatories to the JCPoA in fulfilling bare minimum of their own obligations" under the agreement.

"Latest E3 letter to UNSG on missiles is a desperate falsehood to cover up their miserable incompetence in fulfilling bare minimum of their own JCPOA obligations If E3 want a modicum of global credibility, they can begin by exerting sovereignty rather than bowing to US bullying," Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter, using the abbreviation E3 for the three European parties to the nuclear agreement.

The landmark 2015 nuclear agreement was signed amongst Iran, US, Germany, France, the UK, Russia, China and the European Union. In May, last year, Washington withdrew from the deal and has since then imposed several sanctions on Tehran. (ANI)

