US President Donald Trump meeting with victims of religious persecution from various countries at White House on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump meeting with victims of religious persecution from various countries at White House on Wednesday.

Freed Ahmadi man apprise Trump about community's persecution in Pak

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:07 IST

Washington DC [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): An Ahmadi man, who was recently released from a Pakistani jail, apprised US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) about the persecution of the community in Pakistan.
"I am from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community. In 1974, we were declared non-Muslims. Our houses were burnt and our shops were looted. I relocated to Rabwah where I had a shop selling books. But, I was given a five-year jail term for selling books and a (Pakistani) Rs 6 lakh fine. I was released after three years," the man said, according to a video tweeted by a Pakistani author and analyst Tarek Fatah.
The man said that while he can call himself a Muslim in the US, he cannot do so in Pakistan for fear of punishment.
"We have never retaliated (against anyone) and have left everything to God. I pray that may God reward you and give you a long life," the man told Trump.
The brief conversation took place as Trump met with victims of religious persecution from various countries at the White House.
The Ahmadiyya or the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at is an Islamic religious movement founded in Punjab, in then British India, near the end of the 19th century. However, Pakistan's Constitution has declared the community as "non-Muslims."
Most of the Ahmadis reside in Rabwah in Punjab province, which is one of the few places in Pakistan having the highest concentration of the community.
The Pakistan Penal Code subjects Ahmadis to severe legal restrictions and officially-sanctioned discrimination, making it criminal for the people of the community to call themselves Muslims, preach, propagate or disseminate materials on their faith, or refer to their houses of worship as mosques.
The Pakistan government applies the anti-terrorism law as an unwarranted pretext to arrest members of the Ahmadiyya community.
Ahmadis also continue to be murdered in religiously-motivated attacks that take place with impunity. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:05 IST

13 killed, 38 injured in Japan animation studio fire

Kyoto [Japan], July 18 (ANI): At least 13 people died and 38 others were injured in a suspected arson attack at a popular animation studio in Japan's Kyoto city on Thursday, according to fire officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:00 IST

Jaishankar to attend BRICS' foreign ministers meet in Brazil next week

New Delhi [India], Jul 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in the standalone meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers scheduled to be held in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from July 25 to 26.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:58 IST

USA braces for heatwave with mercury set to reach 100 degrees F...

New York (USA), July 18 (ANI): Temperatures in United States of America (USA) are set to rise in next few days, with predictions that the mercury will hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit in certain parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:15 IST

PM to address 'Howdy Modi' community summit in US

Houston [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a community summit 'Howdy, Modi!' on September 22 during his visit to the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:03 IST

Pak to proceed as per law: Imran Khan on ICJ ruling in Jadhav case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his country will proceed as per the law in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) gave its verdict asking Islamabad to review and reconsider the conviction of the former n

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:54 IST

US should continue putting pressure on countries violating human...

Washington DC [USA], July 18 (ANI): In a reference to Pakistan, a US lawmaker has said that the United States should continue applying more pressure on countries who deny basic human rights to their people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 09:33 IST

Hafiz Saeed's arrest mere cosmetic, it's Pakistan's happy face...

Washington DC [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday arrested the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Hafiz Saeed, whose prosecution has long been sought by New Delhi and Washington over the ghastly attacks in India's financial capital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 06:54 IST

US House blocks attempt to impeach Trump

Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday blocked a Democratic attempt to impeach US President Donald Trump by a wide margin.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 06:36 IST

US House votes to block 'emergency' arms sale to Saudi Arabia

Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to block emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 05:50 IST

Pak wasn't searching for Hafiz, he was living freely: US...

Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday countered US President Donald Trump's tweet on UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 05:47 IST

Congo's Ebola outbreak declared 'Public Health Emergency of...

Kinshasa [DR Congo], July 18 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), calling on countries to "take notice and redouble...efforts."

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 04:37 IST

Germany appoints Kramp-Karrenbauer as new Minister of Defence

Berlin [Germany], Jul 18 (ANI): Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who had succeeded German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's chief, was appointed as Germany's new Minister of Defence on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl