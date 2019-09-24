US President Donald Trump addressing the UNGA on Tuesday in New York (Photo/ANI)
Future does not belong to globalists but patriots: Trump at UNGA

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:08 IST

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): The future does not belong to globalists but to patriots, said US President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.
"The free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them. Looking around this large magnificent planet, the truth is plain to see. If you want freedom take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. If you want peace, love your nation," he said.
First Lady Melania Trump was also present amongst the audience when Trump made his speech, that pitched for nationalism.
"Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and own countries first. The future does not belong to globalists, it belongs to patriots, to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbours and honour the differences that make each country special and unique," the US President added.
"It is why in the US have embarked on an exciting programme of national renewal. Everything we do, we are focused on empowering the dreams and aspirations of our citizens," Trump said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:55 IST

