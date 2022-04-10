G7 finance chiefs to meet on G20 sidelines in Washington on April 20: reports

Washington [US], April 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 most industrialized nations will meet on the sidelines of a G20 event in Washington on April 20, Japanese media said on Saturday.



The Kyodo news agency cited sources familiar with the matter as saying that the seven -- the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- will discuss ways of increasing pressure on Russia over Ukraine and mitigating the backlash of sanctions, including a surge in prices.

G20 finance chiefs and central bankers will meet in Washington under Indonesian chairmanship. US President Joe Biden demanded that Russia be removed from the group of the world's largest economies, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hinting that the US might boycott G20 meetings if Russian officials attended them. (ANI/Sputnik)

