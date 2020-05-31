George Floyd death: Trump warns protestors against travelling to Minneapolis

Washington DC [USA], May 31 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that 80 per cent of protestors who ravaged the city of Minneapolis last night, protesting against the death of African-American man George Floyd, came from other states.

"80 per cent of the rioters in Minneapolis last night were from out of state. They are harming businesses (especially African American small businesses), homes, and the community of good, hardworking Minneapolis residents who want peace, equality and to provide for their families," Trump tweeted.

He said that if the unrest continues, then the federal government will step in "and do what has to be done".

"That includes using the unlimited power of our military and many arrests. Thank you!" Trump added.

Earlier, Trump said he would send the military to the protest-hit city of Minneapolis if its authorities ask for help.

"We have our military willing, ready and able... We can have our troops on the ground very quickly if they want our military. They are using their National Guard right now," he told reporters.

US National Guard said that over 1,000 forces joined today the 700 servicemen who were on duty as of last night (Friday) in the violence-marred Minneapolis.

Unrest erupted in Minneapolis and other US cities on Tuesday after Floyd died following his arrest by the four officers.

A viral video shows a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning the 46-year-old Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

The four police officers were fired. Chauvin was also charged with murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. (ANI)

