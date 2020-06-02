George Floyd died due to compression to neck and back: Independent autopsy report

Washington DC [USA], June 2 (ANI): An independent autopsy commissioned by George Floyd's family found that he died of asphyxia due to sustained pressure to his neck and back, his family said in a statement on Monday.

"The evidence is consistent with mechanical asphyxia as the cause of death," Dr Allecia Wilson, one of the examiner was quoted as saying by CNN. "Sustained pressure on the right side of Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe," he added.

The statement further said the medical examiners believe, based on all available evidence, that Floyd died at the scene due to "asphyxiation from sustained pressure."

The independent autopsy, however, contradicts the Hennepin County autopsy report that found heart disease, hypertension and potential intoxicants contributed to Floyd's death.

A preliminary report had found "no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation."

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting since May 25, when Floyd, died under the police custody in the city of Minneapolis.

Around 4,000 people across the United States have been arrested during the massive protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd last month, CNN reported.

The Trump administration will deploy more federal resources throughout the country to reduce violence linked to recent anti-racism protests, Kayleigh McEnany said.

"There will be additional federal assets deployed across the nation," McEnany said. "There will be a central command center in conjunction with the state and local governments that will include General [Mark] Milley, Secretary [Mark] Esper, and [Attorney General William] Barr." (ANI)