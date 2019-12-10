Giuliani hopes to present findings of Ukraine trip to counter Democrats in Trump probe this week

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Monday said that he hopes to complete a report this week, detailing findings from his recent travels to Ukraine to counter Democrats during the impeachment hearing at the House judiciary committee.

"I was going to do an outline of it and try to present it at the convenience of the Republicans in Congress and the attorney general at the end of this week," Giuliani told 'War Room: Impeachment,' a radio show hosted by former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon, The Hill reported.

Giuliani added that his report on his findings should be completed by Wednesday or Thursday, but remained unsure whether it would be made public or not.

He also said that he hoped to speak with Republicans before the House moved forward with articles of impeachment against Trump centred on the president's conduct toward Ukraine.

The president's personal attorney spent last week in Ukraine meeting with current and former officials in pursuit of damaging information about Trump's political rivals, including 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Pictures circulated on social media last week showed Giuliani meeting a former Ukrainian diplomat who has propagated an unsubstantiated theory that the north European country had meddled to help Democrats in the 2016 election.

He also held talks with a Ukrainian lawmaker who proposed for a joint corruption investigation between the United States and Ukraine.

The meetings were documented by One America News (OAN), a conservative network that accompanied Giuliani during his Ukraine trip.

It is, however, unclear whether Trump was aware of Giuliani's meetings ahead of time.

"I just know he came back from someplace, and he's going to make a report, I think to the attorney general and to Congress," Trump told reporters on Saturday.

"He says he has a lot of good information. I have not spoken to him about that information," the president added.

Giuliani's trip last week came ahead of the release of a 300-page report by the House alleging that Trump has made an American security aid and a White House meeting for Ukraine conditional on Kyiv announcing investigations into the president's political rivals, including 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden. (ANI)

