Global Action Group holds meet on Afghanistan, speakers slam Pak's role in Taliban takeover

New York [US], December 23 (ANI): The Parliamentarians for Global Action Group, an international network of legislators from around the world, held a virtual biannual strategic meet on December 21 on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

This meeting by legislators that advocate for human rights and the rule of law was hosted by the Permanent Mission of Switzerland to the United Nations. The group sought to provide a platform to exchange ideas to explore to improve to the extent possible the safety and security of Afghan civilians.

Former Afghan MP Mariam Solaimankhil in her speech blasted Pakistan who she claimed was single-handedly responsible for abetting a coup in Afghanistan and helping the Taliban to start its reign of terror.



She accused Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan of deceiving not only the people of Pakistan but the entire world by claiming that they were fighting the war on terror alongside the US and the coalition forces while all this while.

"This crisis in Afghanistan, although humanitarian in nature, is man-made. It is the result of undermining the stability of democracy for the sake of false promises made by the terrorist organisations whose major leaders are still sanctioned by the United Nations," she further added.

Afghanistan's economy is in "free fall", UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths told a special meeting on Sunday, warning that if decisive and compassionate action is not taken immediately, it may "pull the entire population with it".

Speaking virtually to the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, Pakistan, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths painted a grim picture of 23 million people facing hunger; malnourished children overflowing in health facilities; 70 per cent of teachers working without salaries; and millions of students - Afghanistan's future - out of school.

Moreover, this is occurring as the value of the Afghani currency plummets, a lack of confidence in the financial sector destroys trade and the space for borrowing and investment dramatically constricts. (ANI)

