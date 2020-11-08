Global coronavirus caseload touch 50-million-mark

Maryland [US], November 8 (ANI): The number of coronavirus cases has touched the 50 million mark, just a week after crossing 45 million.



The exact cases count stood at 49,879,743 as of early Sunday (local time). The number of confirmed virus-related deaths reached 1,251,118, according to the data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The highest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil.

Meanwhile, the United States on Saturday recorded the world's highest COVID-19 cases with 9,861,881 cases reported so far. (ANI)

