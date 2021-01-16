Global coronavirus death toll crosses 2 million mark

Maryland [US], January 16 (ANI): More than 2 million people have died globally due to coronavirus according to the latest tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

It also said that a total of 93,518,182 people have been infected with the virus till now, after the first reported fatality in China last January.

As per the latest Johns Hopkins University's tally, 2,002,468 people have so far succumbed to the disease. According to CNN, the tragic milestone came just over a year after the first Covid-19 death was reported in Wuhan, China.



Till now, the US has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases and deaths. As many as 23,395,418 COVID-19 cases and 390,195 deaths have been reported in the US.

Brazil has confirmed that 8,324,294 people have tested positive and 207,095 people have died due to COVID-19.

Similarly, Russia and the UK have reported 3,483,531 and 3,325,636 cases till now.

Meanwhile, 13 World Health Organisation experts have arrived in Wuhan to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

