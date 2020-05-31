Global COVID-19 case count surpasses 6 million mark

Maryland [USA], May 31 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has surpassed six million, according to data provided by the Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has exceeded 367,000 and more than 2.5 million COVID-19 patients have recovered since the pandemic began.

The United States remains the worst-hit country with the highest number of those infected -- 1,760,740 -- and the highest COVID-19 death toll -- 103,472. It is now followed by Brazil that has recorded more than 465,000 infections since the outbreak. (Sputnik/ANI)

