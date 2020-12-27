Global COVID-19 case total surpasses 80 million

Maryland [US], December 27 (ANI): The global COVID-19 case total has surpassed 80 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from various sources including local authorities and media outlets.

As of 23.33 PM on Saturday, 80,070,327 positive tests for the coronavirus disease have been registered by the higher education institute. The global death toll at present is 1,753,839.

The global case count crossed the 70 million mark on December 12, Sputnik reported.



The United States continues to be the worst-affected country in the world due to the pandemic. Currently, the US caseload stands at 18,794,545 while the death toll stands at 330,509.

Amid the continuing pandemic, the new strain of coronavirus first found in the UK has caused a stir as it is reported to be more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Following the arrival of the new strain, several countries introduced new travel restrictions.

Late on Friday, World Health Organisation (WHO) informed that the new strain of the virus has been detected in eight European countries and advised the countries to boost the protective measures like distancing/masks/staying in core support bubbles. (ANI)

