Global COVID-19 caseload tops 60 million

Baltimore (Maryland) [US], November 26 (ANI): The global coronavirus caseload has surpassed the 60 million cases mark, as per the latest update by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

As of Wednesday, the world count stood at 60,101,887 cases, while death toll at 1,416,112.

The university's tracker also reports that 38,452,823 people have recovered from the infection so far.

According to JHU, India has the highest number of recovered patients with 8,642,771 recovering from the disease, as of Wednesday.

The US continues to be the worst-affected country from the COVID-19 pandemic with 12,662,851 cases and 260,869 deaths. As many as 4,696,996 patients have recovered from the disease in the US.

India and Brazil are the second and third most-affected countries from the virus with 9,222,216 cases and 6,118,708 cases respectively. Brazil has the second-highest death toll after the United States with 170,115 succumbing to the virus so far.

Meanwhile, France has reported 2,206,369 COVID-19 cases and 50,331 patients across the country have died from the virus. Russia has 2,144,229 COVID-19 cases and 37,173 patients have died from the virus.

Spain has reported 1,605,066 COVID-19 cases and 44,037 deaths so far. The UK has reported 1,560,846 cases and 56,630 deaths due to the virus.

According to Xinhua, global cases topped 40 million on October 19 and hit 50 million on November 8. It took 20 days for the global caseload to jump from 40 million to 50 million, and only 17 days from 50 million to 60 million.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 that originated from Wuhan in China a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)