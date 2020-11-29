Global COVID-19 cases breaches 62 million mark

Baltimore [US], November 29 (ANI): The global coronavirus caseload has breached the 62 million cases mark, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, as of 4:57 am IST, the total cases around the world stand at 62,094,127.

As many as 1,449,709 patients have succumbed to the Wuhan-originated virus, according to the tracker and 39,750,055 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.

The tracker reported that India continues to top the list with the most number of recovered patients with 8,759,969 recoveries across the country.

The US continues to be the worst-affected country from the infection with over 13 million cases -- the most in the world. The caseload in the United States stands at 13,227,195. The country also has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world with 265,973 patients succumbing to the virus across the country.



The number of patients who have recovered from the disease in the US stands at 4,947,446.

India and Brazil are the second and third most-affected countries in the world. India's cases stand at 9,351,109 while Brazil's caseload stands at 6,238,350 and 171,974 patients have succumbed to the disease in the South American country -- the second-highest death toll in the world after the US.

The tracker further reported that France has reported 2,260,789 coronavirus cases and 52,212 fatalities. Russia has reported 2,223,500 cases and 38,676 deaths.

Spain's caseload stands at 1,628,208 cases and 44,668 deaths while, the UK has reported 1,609,141 coronavirus cases and 58,127 patients have died in the country from the virus.

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. (ANI)

