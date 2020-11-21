Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 1.3 million

Maryland [US], November 21 (ANI): The global tally of COVID-19 deaths has crossed over 1.3 million, according to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

The global death toll rose to 1,373,947, while more than 57 million (57,659,505) cases worldwide have been reported.

The tracker reported that as many as 36,956,265 patients have recovered from the disease.



The United States continues to be the worst-affected country from the pandemic with its caseload nearing the 12 million case mark. Currently, the US has 11,915,042 COVID-19 cases.

India and Brazil are the second and third most affected countries from the Coronavirus pandemic with 9,050,597 cases and 6,020,164 cases respectively.

The tracker further reported that out of the 36 million recovered patients across the world, India has the most recovered patients from COVID-19 in the world with 8,478,124 patients recovering from the disease in the country.

The WHO had declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

