Global COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2.5 mln

New York [US], February 26 (ANI): The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 2.5 million on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll rose to 2,501,626, as of 12:24 p.m. local time, Xinhua reported citing CSSE,

The US is the worst-hit nation, with 28,348,259 cases and 506,500 deaths, accounting for more than 25 percent of the global caseload and more than 20 percent of the global death toll.



Brazil recorded 249,957 deaths. Mexico replaced India to become the country with the world's third largest fatalities of 182,815.

Countries with over 80,000 fatalities also include India, Britain, Italy, France, and Russia.

Global COVID-19 deaths reached the grim milestone of 1 million on September 28, 2020, and the number doubled on January 15, 2021. (ANI)