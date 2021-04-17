Global COVID-19 deaths cross 3 million

Baltimore [US], April 17 (ANI): Global COVID-19 deaths have crossed the 3 million mark, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU), as of 1.50 pm IST, the total COVID-19 cases worldwide stand at 139,979,449 and the deaths across the world stand at 3,000,225.

As many as 79,739,004 patients worldwide have recovered from the disease, according to the live dashboard.



The US continues to be the worst-affected country in the world reporting 31,575,640 cases. India, according to the tracker is the second-most affected country from the virus after the US reporting over 14.5 million cases.

The US has the highest death toll from COVID-19 in the world reporting 566,224 deaths.

There have been now seven consecutive weeks of increasing Covid-19 cases and four weeks of increasing deaths globally, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said last week adding that the coronavirus pandemic is 'long from over'.

"In January and February, the world saw six consecutive weeks of declining cases. We have now seen seven consecutive weeks of increasing cases, and four weeks of increasing deaths. Last week was the fourth-highest number of cases in a single week so far," Tedros said during a briefing.

The WHO chief noted that several countries in Asia and the Middle East have seen large increases in cases. This is despite the fact that more than 780 million doses of vaccine have now been administered globally, he said. (ANI)

