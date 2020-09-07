Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 880,000

New York [US], September 7 (ANI/Xinhua) Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 880,000 on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global deaths from the coronavirus reached 880,779, with a total of more than 26,951,838 cases worldwide as of 2:28 p.m. (1828 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation by the pandemic, with 6,262,989 cases and 188,711 deaths, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global death toll.

Brazil recorded 4,123,000 cases and 126,203 deaths, both second only to the United States. India reported the world's third most cases and deaths, which stood at 4,113,811 and 70,626 respectively.

Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, Britain, Italy and France. (ANI/Xinhua)

