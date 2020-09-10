Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 900,000

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The global death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has surpassed 900,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of cases recorded worldwide stands at 27,695,130, with 900,079 deaths and 18,606,083 recoveries, the university said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global coronavirus death toll has neared 895,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 27,486,000.

The global health body declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Sputnik)

