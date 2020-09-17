Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 937,000

Washington [US], September 17 (ANI): The global death toll due to COVID-19 has crossed 937,000 and the number of cases is almost 29.7 million, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University.



Sputnik reported quoting Johns Hopkins University that the global count of COVID-19 cases stand at 29,674,488 and 937,111 deaths due to the pathogen, as of 19.30 hours GMT.

Over 20.1 million patients have recovered from the disease, the University's tracker further reported.

The World Health Organisation had declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

