Global COVID-19 tally breaches 38 million cases

Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): The global coronavirus cases now have breached the 38 million cases mark, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University.

The total caseload now stands at 38,033,287 while 1,084,888 people have succumbed to the virus globally, according to the University's global tracker.

As many as 26,388,633 patients have recovered from the disease worldwide. India tops the number of recovered patients with 6,227,295 patients recovering from the disease, across the country.



The US continues to be the worst-affected country from the COVID-19 pandemic recording the most number of cases with 7,854,917 cases and the most fatalities due to the virus with 215,861 patients succumbing to the virus.

India and Brazil are the second and third most affected countries from the pandemic with 7,175,880 cases, 109,856 deaths and 5,103,408 cases and 150,689 deaths due to COVID-19 respectively.

Russia is the fourth on the list in terms of the worst-affected country due to COVID-19 with 1,318,783 coronavirus cases and 22,834 deaths.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

