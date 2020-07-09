Global COVID-19 tally crosses 12 million: Johns Hopkins University

Maryland [US], July 9 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has touched 12 million, according to the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University on Thursday.

More than 550,135 people have died globally due to the infection, according to the data compiled by the university.

Though the virus is believed to have emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the United States is the worst-hit country from COVID-19, which was declared as a pandemic by the WHO on March 11.

At least 132,309 people have died in the US from the coronavirus.

There are at least 3,055,144 cases of the disease in the country. The US has the highest number of cases in the world.

The second worst-hit country is Brazil, which has reported 1,713,160 cases. The country's death toll stands at 67,964.

The countries around the world including the US, India, Denmark, and Italy have started the process of lifting the lockdown by easing restrictions despite the number of cases continues to rise. (ANI)

