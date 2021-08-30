Global COVID-19 toll surpasses 4.5 million, US daily average for new cases increases

Washington [US], August 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 216.3 million, while the global COVID-19 death toll stands at over 4.5 million, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 03:30 GMT on Monday, there are 216,356,046 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 4,500,309.

Since its global outbreak in March 2020, the coronavirus has impacted the United States more than any other country, with over 38.7 million Americans having been infected. The total COVID-19 death toll in the US stands at over 637,500.



According to US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, the United States has a greater number of coronavirus deaths than the officially reported figures.

The daily average of new COVID-19 cases in the US has risen to over 151,000 and more than 48 percent of Americans are not fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The European Union is set to recommend halting nonessential travel from the US because of the spread of COVID-19, according to The Wall Street Journal. Diplomatic sources told the newspaper on Sunday that a final decision on the issue is expected on Monday. (ANI/Sputnik)

