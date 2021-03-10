Global experts report on genocide studies verifies Chinese govt 'intent to destroy' Uyghurs

Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): China's shameless denial of its ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan has been exposed once again by a new report by 50 experts on Tuesday.

A new report by global experts on genocide studies from across the globe concluded that the Chinese government had the "intent to destroy" the Uyghur and other Turkic populations in East Turkistan and committed genocide in clear violation of international law.

The independent policy report was undertaken by the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, said a press release of East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE), the official representatives of East Turkistan and its people.

According to the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, experts on genocide studies, East Turkistan, international law, and Chinese ethnic policies participated in examining available evidence collected, including testimonies of victims and witnesses, satellite imagery analysis, public Chinese State communications, leaked Chinese government documents, and analysis of information from various sources.

The report doesn't make any recommendations for action, it, however, makes it very clear, through evidence, that the Chinese state is engaged in systematic genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples.

ETGE worldwide sees China's illegal occupation and colonisation of East Turkistan as the fundamental motive for the Chinese State's genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples.

Since January 21, 2021, the US Government, the Parliaments of Canada, and the Netherlands have officially recognised China's atrocities against the Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan as genocide, read the official release.

The move was welcomed by the ETGE worldwide. China has repeatedly denied the genocide and continues to engage in genocide.

"The US and other countries should bring the genocide to the agenda of the UN Security Council and ACT to end it," the Government in Exile responded to China in a tweet on Tuesday.



The report cited that the genocide exacerbated with President Xi Jinping launching the "People's War on Terror" in 2014 against the Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan.

Top government officials responded to Xi by issuing orders to "round up everyone who should be rounded up,' 'wipe them out completely ... destroy them root and branch,' and 'break their lineage, break their roots, break their connections, and break their origins", read the release.

The government officials described the Uyghurs in "dehumanising terms and repeatedly likened the mass internment of Uyghurs to 'eradicating tumours'."

The report also highlighted the estimated Uyghurs in internment camps - 1-2 million, which the US Department of Defense described as upwards of 3 million people in concentration camps.

"China is engaging in genocide, as defined under The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (1948), against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan (renamed Xinjiang)," said the ETGE Prime Minister Salih Hudayar. "The international community must fulfill its obligations and act to end China's ongoing genocide."

The ETGE urged all governments worldwide to recognise the genocide and take swift action to end it.

"We call on the United States to bring the East Turkistan issue to the agenda of the UN Security Council and lead the world in taking meaningful action, in accordance to the UN Genocide Convention and the UN's Responsibility to Protect Commitment, to bring a swift end to China's genocide in East Turkistan," said ETGE President Ghulam Osman Yaghma.

The report has verified the genocide designations made by former US Secretary Pompeo, current US Secretary Blinken, the Parliaments of Canada, and The Netherlands, but it has also bolstered East Turkistan's case against China at the International Criminal Court.

The ETGE urged governments worldwide to boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics, grant refuge to Uyghurs, and others fleeing the genocide in East Turkistan, and provide diplomatic and political support to the East Turkistan Government in Exile on the international stage. (ANI)

