Google, Apple remove Emirati messaging app ToTok amid reports of spying

Washington DC [USA], Dec 24 (ANI): Google and Apple have removed Emirati messaging app ToTok from their respective application stores amid reports that it was being used for spying for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The development comes after the New York Times reported that the app, which has been downloaded by millions, tracks activities of its users, which it shares with the UAE government.

While Google has accused the app of violating its policies, Apple said it is still investigating the claim, Anadolu Agency reported.

In its report, the NYT had claimed that the messaging app's owner had close ties to an Abu Dhabi-based hacking company, DarkMatter, which was currently under investigation by the FBI.

ToTok should not be confused with the popular video-sharing app TikTok. (ANI)