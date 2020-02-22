'Great!': Trump lauds Bollywood gay rom-com 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Washington DC [USA], Feb 22 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday lauded the release of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' -- Bollywood film that features a gay male lead character.

"Great!" the US president wrote as he retweeted a post by British LGBT activist Peter Tatchell, who celebrated the Bollywood movie with a "Hurrah!"



The film, which is a light-hearted comedy, can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples - an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a gay man who clashes with his conservative parents over his boyfriend.

The romantic comedy flick with a powerful message hit the theatres on Friday.

Trump's tweet came ahead of his maiden visit to India on February 24. (ANI)