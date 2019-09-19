Greta Thunberg urges US Congress to treat climate crisis as an existential emergency

Washington [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg who is on a trip across the Atlantic on a zero-emissions boat on Wednesday requested US lawmakers to start treating the climate crisis as an existential emergency.

"As it is now people, in general, don't seem to be very aware of the actual science and how severe this crisis actually is," she said. "I think we need to inform them and start treating this crisis as the existential emergency it is," said Thunberg in a testimony to the US Congress, as quoted by the Euro News.

She also urged the Congressmen to unite behind the science, take climate science seriously and to take action on it.

"I am submitting this report as my testimony because I don't want you to listen to me. I want you to listen to the scientists, and I want you to unite behind the science, and then I want you to take action," 16-year-old Thunberg said.

Earlier on Tuesday, she had submitted 'eight-line-testimony' in the US Congress in place of a formal statement along with the 2018 report on Global Warming by United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Meanwhile, in testimony at the US congressional hearing, another young activist took a jibe a US President Donald Trump saying, "To President Trump, climate science is real, it's not a hoax."

On September 23, Thunberg will speak on the state of Global Warming at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City. (ANI)