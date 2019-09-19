Greta Thunberg, Swedish climate activist (in the blue sweatshirt) (Photo/Reuters)
Greta Thunberg, Swedish climate activist (in the blue sweatshirt) (Photo/Reuters)

Greta Thunberg urges US Congress to treat climate crisis as an existential emergency

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:42 IST

Washington [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg who is on a trip across the Atlantic on a zero-emissions boat on Wednesday requested US lawmakers to start treating the climate crisis as an existential emergency.
"As it is now people, in general, don't seem to be very aware of the actual science and how severe this crisis actually is," she said. "I think we need to inform them and start treating this crisis as the existential emergency it is," said Thunberg in a testimony to the US Congress, as quoted by the Euro News.
She also urged the Congressmen to unite behind the science, take climate science seriously and to take action on it.
"I am submitting this report as my testimony because I don't want you to listen to me. I want you to listen to the scientists, and I want you to unite behind the science, and then I want you to take action," 16-year-old Thunberg said.
Earlier on Tuesday, she had submitted 'eight-line-testimony' in the US Congress in place of a formal statement along with the 2018 report on Global Warming by United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Meanwhile, in testimony at the US congressional hearing, another young activist took a jibe a US President Donald Trump saying, "To President Trump, climate science is real, it's not a hoax."
On September 23, Thunberg will speak on the state of Global Warming at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:46 IST

Pakistan SC orders re-election at 29 polling stations of Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Dismissing an appeal filed by Jamhoori Watan Party's (JWP) Shahzain Bugti, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday ordered re-election at 29 polling stations of NA-259 in Dera Bugti.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:20 IST

Dialogie between India, Pak 'absolutely essential element' to...

New York [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that dialogue between India and Pakistan is an "absolutely essential element" for resolving the dispute on Kashmir and his "good officers" are available for the same if the two neighboring countries ask for it. Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:13 IST

30 killed, 45 injured in airstrike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], Sept 19 (ANI): At least 30 people were killed and 45 others suffered injuries in a raid conducted by the Afghan security forces, backed by US air support, in eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:53 IST

Pakistani analyst falls off chair during live debate leaves...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Amid tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue, netizens got a little moment to laugh when an analyst on a Pakistani news channel fell off his chair while conducting a live discussion on the matter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:56 IST

Sri Lanka to hold presidential election on November 16

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 19 (ANI): Presidential elections in Sri Lanka will be held on November 16 and the acceptance of the nominations will be on October 7, the country's Election Commission announced on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:53 IST

Australian court bans shark culling in Great Barrier Reef

Sydney [Australia], Sept 19 (Xinhua/ANI): The Queensland state government in Australia will be forced to end their shark culling program after a Federal Court banned the practice in protected areas of the Great Barrier Reef.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:52 IST

Former Afghan president Karzai urges US to resume peace talks...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Thursday urged the US government to resume peace talks with the Taliban.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:45 IST

Attacks on oil facilities 'unquestionably' sponsored by Iran:...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sept 19 (ANI): Saudi Arabia has said that strikes on its oil infrastructure were originated from "north" and were "unquestionably" sponsored by Iran.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:07 IST

Afghanistan: Death toll in car bomb blast rises to 12

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 19 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people, killed on Thursday by a car bomb explosion in the southern Afghan city of Qalat-e Gilzay, has risen to 12, local provincial authorities told Sputnik.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:54 IST

S Korea, Japan to hold diplomatic talks in Tokyo on Friday

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 19 (Xinhua/ANI): Director General-level diplomats from South Korea and Japan will hold talks in Tokyo on Friday amid the ongoing trade spat between the two countries, as per Seoul's Foreign Ministry.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:52 IST

Japan court acquits 3 former executives over 2001 Fukushima...

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 19 (ANI): A court in Japan on Thursday acquitted three former executives at the company which runs the Fukushima nuclear power facility that melted down during the 2011 tsunami disaster.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:18 IST

Canadian PM 'deeply sorry' over his brown face makeup photograph

Ottawa [Canada], Sept 19 (ANI): After receiving criticism over his brownface makeup photograph from a party 18-year ago, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologised, saying he is "deeply sorry" for it.

Read More
iocl